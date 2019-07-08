Develop Book Reading Habit: PM Modi

A week after his Mann Ki Baat monthly radio programme in which he stressed on the importance of book reading, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday again urged people to keep reading books and to share their experiences on the NaMo App.

"During #MannKiBaat last week, I had talked about a book I read and urged you all to share what is on your reading table. Am glad people are responding enthusiastically. Keep reading and keep sharing on the NaMo App!," Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister's Twitter handle also had a website link --www.narendramodi.in -- with a message: "Do you love reading books? Here's an exciting opportunity for you. Through this forum, you can directly share details about the book that you are currently reading with PM Modi!"

"Tell us about the book you are reading currently and what is the most interesting aspect of the book? Share why you selected the book and how it inspires you? You may also write about your favourite books and the ones that you would like to read next," the message reads.

Modi also tweeted messages of some people who had shared their reading experiences and current books they were reading.

