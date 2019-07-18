Delhi's DLF Promenade Plans to Re-instate with FASHIONATION

DLF Promenade, one of the Delhi’s ultimate fashion destinations launches FASHIONATION to re-establish the positioning of the mall by providing fashion, food and entertainment. It has been known as a one-stop destination for fashion, food & entertainment. Being the fashion capital, each store in DLF Promenade is offering one of the best collections from the city to provide an exclusive experience.

Siddhartha Natu, AVP & Center Head, DLF Promenade, says, "We are delighted to introduce FASHIONATION - a perfect mix up of fashion, food & entertainment. Our objective is to provide best range of products and fulfill consumer needs. It's been an honour to be known as the most loved fashion, food and fun destination mall in Delhi & NCR and by introducing FASHIONATION we are looking forward to offer an exclusive experience. We shall continue to deliver the best across fashion, lifestyle and entertainment to our esteemed guests. To celebrate this landmark, we have lined up a lot activities and offers on various brands”.

DLF Promenade is often known as the hub to the top brands across fashion, beauty and lifestyle, the mall now introduces 22 new brands namely Under Armour & Super Dry. Along with this, the mall will also add on five to six F&B outlets in the next six months. Along with the retail and shopping, DLF Promenade also introduced 40 key food & beverages outlets like TGIF, Big Chill, Nandos, Namak Mandi, Keya and Kainoosh to offer amazing dining experience to guests. Understanding the sophisticated and demanding when it comes to the latest food trends, DLF Promenade focuses on quality services for the shoppers.

Spread over 4.6 lacs of square foot area, DLF Promenade boasts with the strong brands such as Zara, Marks & Spencer, Forever 21, Sephora, PVR ICON Cinemas and more. The mall provides customers with quality shopping experience with a chic ambience. DLF Promenade is also housed with ‘Kiddyland’, the largest outdoor play area for kids. Earlier, the mall has won many awards including, Retailer of the Year (Mall) at the Asia Retails Congress 2015, Best Shopping Mall of the Year – National at Indian Retail Awards 2015 for its amazing service and infrastructure.

