4 Reasons Why You Develop Chronic Stress at Work

Stress can be acute or chronic. Studies state that around 33 percent of the adults experience high level of perceived stress. Symptoms such as loss of sleep, tendency to not eat anything, or worrying too much are signs of stress. Instances like an argument with an employee, a bad day at work and sweating over a short-term deadline can be easily dealt with as our body is well-equipped to handle acute stress. Chronic stress is the prolonged version of stress which affects the body holistically. Hormones produced hereby can adversely affect the nervous system, respiratory system, cardiovascular systems, immune system and more. Despite the age, gender and employment category, stress affects everyone. However, the most common reasons for chronic stress at workplaces are listed down: