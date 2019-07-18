Zomato says Save Water to Make Tea, Twitter in Splits
Thursday, 18 July 2019, 03:17 Hrs
Zomato says Save Water to Make Tea, Twitter in Splits


Home-grown restaurant search and delivery platform Zomato on Wednesday took to Twitter to "take up" the cause of urging users to save water in order to keep preparing morning cups of tea.

The food-delivery platform tweeted. "SAVE WATER. Otherwise chai kaise banaoge?"

Twitterati erupted with hilarious responses.

"SAVE WATER, otherwise hostel ki daal me 90 per cent kya hoga? a user posted.

Another user named @BeingVipul02 replied: "Eat Homemade Foods. Save Money."

"Otherwise Daru ki peg kaise banaoge," said another.

Some users took a jibe on Zomato for delivering non-vegetarian food instead of vegetarian order.

"SAVE ANIMALS. otherwise veg food ki jgh non-veg food kese bhejoge," tweeted one user.

The tweets came at a time when several parts of the country are reeling under water crisis.



Source: IANS
