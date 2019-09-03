YouTube invests in learning content across Indian languages

Google-owned YouTube which has over 265 million users in India is now actively investing in accelerating the growth of learning content across languages in the country, a top company executive has said.



Towards this, the company provided learning fund to eight Indian creators to develop high-quality content during its "EduCon" summit held here on Sunday.



"With over 265 million monthly active users on YouTube, we're seeing incredible viewership coming from tier 2, tier 3 cities and even small towns," Satya Raghavan, Director Content Partnerships, YouTube in India, said in a statement.



"We're now actively investing in accelerating the growth of learning content on YouTube through mentorship for our creators across languages, and funds for them to develop high quality content on a wide variety of topics," Raghavan added.



The eight Indian creators who received YouTube Learning Fund are: ExamFear Education Hindi, Learn Engineering, Don't Memorise, Study IQ Education, D'art of Science, Learnex-English Lessons Through Hindi, GetSetFlySCIENCE and Let's Make Engineering Simple.



These creators are developing high-quality learning content, covering topics like English language training, environmental science, political science, calculus, genetics and chemistry in English, Hindi and Tamil.



"It's exciting to see that our incredible video library is emerging as the largest supplementary learning platform for users across India, with learning videos generating hundreds of millions of views on YouTube every single day," said Raghavan.



In 2019, learning content on YouTube has grown exponentially. "Wifi Study", one of the largest learning content channels in India which livestreams up to 30 videos a day with live questions and answers, has crossed 9 million subscribers this year.



YouTube recently introduced "Learning Playlists" to provide a dedicated learning environment for people who come to YouTube to learn.



Joined by a vibrant community of over 200 learning creators, this year's EduCon witnessed inspiring stories from many creators talking about their journey.

Read more news:



Hilarious Paragliding Video Goes Viral on Social Media



Wipro, Google to Speed Up Digital Shift of Enterprises