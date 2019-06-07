Yogi to Unveil Statue of Lord Ram in Ayodhya
Friday, 07 June 2019, 05:29 Hrs
Yogi


Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya on Friday to unveil a seven-foot tall statue of Lord Ram at the Shodh Sansthan museum.

The statue, made of a single block of rosewood and purchased for Rs 35 lakh from Karnataka, will be on display at the museum. 

The statue will depict Kodamb Ram -- one of the five avatars of Lord Ram. Though the museum has over 2,500 artefacts related to Lord Ram and his life, it did not have any piece depicting Kodamb Ram. 

According to the government spokesman, the statue was purchased from the Karnataka State Arts and Craft Emporium.

The Chief Minister will also participate in the birthday celebrations of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.

His visit to Ayodhya was announced a day after the Shiv Sena said on Wednesday that party chief Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodha next week on June 15.



Source: IANS
