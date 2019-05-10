What makes the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 The Best-Selling Family Hatchback







Preferred by many car owners who drive in congested traffic, compact hatchbacks are considered a smart choice. Be it short trips or long drives, today’s modern compact hatchbacks are well-equipped to handle both. In fact, the popularity of compact hatchbacks is ever-growing thanks to the utilitarian advantages they offer. And when you speak of entry-level compact hatchbacks, it is impossible not to mention Alto which took on the mantle from Maruti 800, and has gone on to become a benchmark in the entry-level segment. To add a dash of performance to the utility, Maruti Suzuki also has the Alto K10, which rose to become one the most preferred choice of Indian families within a very short period of time.



Perfect for the congested Indian roads, Alto K10 blends punchy performance with an excellent mileage. Maruti Suzuki sure knows how to make a good compact hatchback, and Alto K10 is the embodiment of that. The Alto K10 is designed and engineered to upgrade the driving experience of Indian car buyers. But apart from its compact footprint and great mileage, what is it that makes Alto K10 a great buy? Let’s look at how Alto K10 has become the best-selling compact hatchback in the country:



Conventional yet contemporary design



The overall physical appearance of Alto K10, including the interior and exterior design, is an upgrade to its predecessor. Alto K10 sports sweptback headlamps which go well with the front fascia of the car. The chrome accent on the grille and elongated bonnet defines the entire front profile, and the jewel-finished rear lamp cluster gives the back of the car an all-new and impressive look. The best part is that it is available in five different colours, granite grey, superior white, metallic firebrick red, tango orange and silky silver.



Looking at the interiors of the Alto K10, it is evident that the designers have kept both the utilitarian and aesthetical aspects in consideration. With sufficient cabin and boot space, Alto K10 promises a comfortable family outing. With a seating capacity of 5 people, a simple but well laid-out rear seat bench, and boot space of 177 litres, this car makes a strong case for what it offers. The dual-tone interiors accentuate the look and feel, while at the same time making the entire cabin look spacious. Going into the detailing, the dashboard panel, tachometer and music-system with a piano finishstereo carry a fresh look, and the silver accent on the AC vents compliment the overall panel.



Pride of Performance



Alto K10 has the powerful 1 Litre K-Next engine option as well under its hood. With an acceleration of 0-60 km/h in 5.3 s and a maximum power of 68 PS @ 6000 RPM, the driving experience is pretty engaging. Furthermore, Alto K10 CNG, petrol and petrol AGS have good mileage. The revolutionary Auto Gear Shift in the Maruti Suzuki Alto turns the drive, long or short, into a smooth one. Additionally, the 5MT transmission makes the Alto K10 a great car for highway drives. In a nutshell, performance-wise, Alto K10 is a success on congested Indian roads and while cruising at highway speeds.



Safety comes first



One of the most utilitarian and necessary safety features to the Alto K10 is the inclusion of airbags.Available in specific variants of the car, the airbags add to the safety aspect of the car. Further, the front fog lamps too become a highly useful addition, allowing the driver to drive safely during low visibility. Apart from these, the design of the Alto K10 aids aerodynamics and keeps the ergonomic principals in check. The kerb and gross weight, ground clearance and overall dimensions and capacity of the car are specifically designed for everyday use in the city.



Maruti Suzuki epitomizes reliability, and the Alto K10 is a perfect example to underline that.



