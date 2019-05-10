Hampta Pass Trek - The Best Way to Explore Lahaul and Spiti Valley



Wanna try your hand on photography?



Visit the surreal Hampta Pass Trek, show your photography skills and set your Gallery on fire!



If you’re a first-time trekker and pondering for a trek then Hampta Pass is perhaps the best option for you to choose. This is one of the sought-after trekking expeditions from Manali as the perfect monsoon trek. Situated in the district of dazzling Manali at a height of 14,100 ft, this is one of the finest treks with phenomenal high direct Himalayan experience. Hampta Pass Trek offers sizzling views of two completely different sides of the Himalayas i.e. exuberant Kullu Valley on the one and desert valley of Lahaul and Spiti on the other.



Plan your trip to Hampta Pass Trek, unravel the ethereal settings, immortalize its mesmerizing beauty with your photography skills and absorb the delightful panorama that surrounds you.



I did Hampta Pass trek with Bikat Adventures last year you can check the full itinerary here:



Hampta Pass trek and Chandratal lake with Bikat Adventures







Crossover Trek from Kullu to Lahaul and Spiti – A Road to Heaven



This beautiful Hampta Pass Trek takes you to the fascinating Chandra Valley in Lahaul and Spiti. I bet, the exquisite views it offers will surely blow your mind and leave you with the urge to visit here over and over again.





On this crossover trek, you’ll get to walk across captivating forests and lush green pastures. It interfaces two wonderful valleys i.e. Kullu and Lahaul and thus trekkers here encounter with different landscapes.

Trekking to Hampta Pass Trek will offer you the winsome background of investigating your existence with exceptional and irresistible shades of nature.

Located on the Himalayan Pir Panjal range, this trek is small passageway between Lahaul and Kullu Valley.

The base camp for this beautiful trek is Jobra which is located 2 hours drive from Manali. The knockout drive from Manali, with 42 hairpin turns offers angelic views of Kullu valley.

The graceful scenery and awesome climatic condition lures the trekkers and given them a decent choice of clicking pictures.





Capture the mind-blowing perspective of chilly valleys, open knolls and thick pine woods in the camera of your eyes and cherish these sublime views for the lifetime.



Chandratal Lake – A Visual Retreat to the Trekkers’ Eyes







Located in Spiti Valley, this lake is one of the most enchanting lakes in the Himalayan region; and yes, it is one of my favorite lakes in the Himalayas too.





This sparkling lake is a photographer’s paradise and is an idyllic destination for trekking and camping.

Also referred to as the ‘The Moon Lake’, this lake is popular for its majestic reflections of the surrounding Himalayan peaks in its deep blue waters.

Set at the height of 4300 meters, this lake is on Samudra Tapu Plateau, which overlooks Chandra River.

The name of this lake originates from its beautiful crescent moon-line shape. Trekkers can easily access this lake on foot from Batal as well as from Kunzum Pass.





Kunzum Pass – India’s Motorable Mountain Pass







Positioned on the Eastern Range of the Himalaya Region, Kunzum Pass is a majestic gateway to Spiti Valley via Kullu and Lahaul.



With almost 15 hairpin turns, Kunzum Pass tests the driving skills of even an experienced driver. It is advised to seek blessings of Kunzum Mata before undertaking this dangerous yet pleasurable journey.



It is one of India’s highest motorable pass and thus draws the attention of numerous drivers who want to experience the most thrilling and adventurous ride across this picturesque gateway.



This region provides flabbergasting vistas of Chandrabhaga Range.



This pass is drop-dead gorgeous and is scintillating beauty insists the drivers stop midway for capturing the magnificent views of the surroundings.



Witness the glittering Beauty of some famous Spiti Villages







A visit to Hampta Pass Trek is incomplete without discovering the sheer beauty of famous Spiti villages. Surrounded by gorges and deep ravines, the picture-perfect beauty of these remote villages will surely make your jaw drop in amusement.



Kaza: Stunning base of Spiti





Situated at the bank of Spiti River, Kaza is the largest town in Lahaul and Spiti Valley. This is the subdivisional headquarters of the Spiti region and offers spectacular views to the trekkers.

At an elevation of 3650 m, this town is the major commercial center of this valley.





Kibber – Beautiful yet Challenging Place to Reach





This phenomenal hilly helmet is one of the most panoramic yet challenging places to visit in Spiti Valley.

Pinpointed at 4305 m above the sea level, this village has its own monastery and Gompa. It is the best place to bask in the breathtaking views of the surroundings.





Key Monastery – The grandest monastery of Spiti





This is one of the most mesmerizing places to explore in Spiti Valley. Located in the Kaza region and overlooks the Spiti River, this is referred to as one of the biggest Gompas for the gorgeous Buddha Shrine.

This monastery grabs the attention of the trekkers with its fort like structure that resembles Chinese Theme, wonderful Tengyur room and fabulous assembly hall.





Langza – The Fossil village









Langza is located in a bowl shaped land in the midst of Spiti’s splendid mountains with a huge golden statue of Buddha being the main attraction.

Langza is famously referred to as the fossil village due to the abundantly present fossils of marine animals and plants which are millions of years old. Paleontologists from all over the world visit Langza for its fossils to satiate their curiosity.





Demul – A village where everyone prospers





Demul is a small yet beautiful village situated at an altitude of 4320 m with almost 50-60 houses. This village is easily accessible through road via Lidang and Komic.

The weirdest thing I noticed there during my visit is that you cannot stay in one house more than a night as they believe that every homestay gets its turn to serve the tourist.





Komic – A picturesque tourism village of Himachal Pradesh



Nestled amidst the gorgeous mountains, Komic village is one of the treasures in Spiti Valley to hunt.



Located at 18,000 ft above the sea level, Komic is the world’s highest village with a road. This place is nothing less than a paradise.



Explore the shimmering beauty of Hampta Pass at a reasonable price as compared to round-about road trip



Why spend more on the road trip when you can explore the hidden treasures of Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti valley while trekking Hampta Pass?





Trekking Hampta Pass Trek is much more reasonable as compared to the round-about road trip. During trekking, you can explore the hidden gems that Lahaul and Spiti Valley embrace.

This trekking will surely not shake your financial budget and thus you can easily unravel the spiritual beauty of nature without burning a hole in your pocket.





C’mon Guys, thinking too much spoils everything. Hurry up!



Plan your trip to Hampta Pass and get your bookings done now!



If you don’t believe heaven exists on Earth then you must explore enthralling Hampta Pass Trek. I guarantee that this trip will surely change your belief.



