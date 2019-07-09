What To Assess While Building A Custom Home







Building your own home can be a handful. With so many details to work on and variable to deal with, maja ehitamine (in English: house building) can become pretty stressful for some.



This article enlists some factors to keep in mind while building your own home.



Location



It is the first and foremost factor to keep in mind before beginning with the construction. Always look for multiple locations before landing on a decision because this place will be your stay for the coming years. Talk to the neighborhood and see if their lifestyle matches yours.



Also, assess the proximity of essential services like hospitals, schools, and market. Traffic is also a crucial factor to be considered. It can also be suggested to look for a location near your workplace to save on your travel time and expense.



Rigorous planning



If you're keen on building your own house, this is one thing that you cannot escape from. It is essential to have a good idea of your vision of the home. Once the process begins, you will be required to approve designs and make quick decisions. This is only possible when you are clear about what you want.



Before getting started, you can do your own research about flooring, light fixtures, countertops, appliances, tiles, etc. Try to gather as many vital details as possible beforehand.



Construction costs



It is always good to have an idea about the construction costs per square foot. Although getting an exact figure can be often impossible, having a ballpark idea will help greatly. To calculate, take the total cost of construction and divide it by the total number of square feet.



Also, you can compare your cost to other newly constructed projects in the same area. This exercise will help you understand if the estimate for your new home is reasonable and competitive.



Additional costs



While building a house, you should know that there is nothing like a strict budget line. Always keep room for additional fees and expenses that often get overlooked. For instance, if your land is muddy or full of trees or rocks, the cost of site preparation will increase.



A considerable part of your expenses also goes in getting the required permits for electricity, sewers,occupancy, and so on. Also, the time of construction affects the costs of labor, and thus, influencing the overall budget.



Hiring the right people



This is also imperative, especially if you have no earlier experiences. Getting along with professionals is where you need to be extra careful. Remember, your architect or builder will be the only person working closely with you throughout the process. They will have the responsibility of bringing your dream into reality.



Therefore, to be sure about your choice, you can interview multiple architects before finally making a decision. Look at their previous works and do not simply go by their resumes. Photographs and descriptions might sometimes be misleading.







Read More News:



Smart India Hackathon 2019 Hardware Edition Kicks off IIT-KGP



Agricultural Demand to Rise by 15% Over Next Decade: Report