Voters upbeat about living standards improving next year

Thursday, 25 April 2019, 03:58 Hrs
Most of the voters are upbeat about their future as close to 60 percent respondents in a CVOTER-IANS tracker felt that their quality of life will improve in the next one year.

A vast majority of voters were optimistic, only a few said that their condition will deteriorate but a substantial number of respondents replied: "Can't say". 

The survey of 11,509 voters carried on April 24 showed that 59.65 percent of respondents said their living standard will improve and 23.28 percent claimed they can't say. The net Future Quality of Life (FoL) index has remained above 50 percent after first week of March.

Around a week ago, more than 60 percent of respondents said that their living standard will improve in the next one year. 

Madhya Pradesh (70.56 percent voters in a sample size of 356 said their life will improve), Chattisgarh (68.51 percent in sample of 378), Bihar (67.50 percent in sample of 519), Odisha (66.60, in a sample of 429) Assam (64.39, in a sample of 323), and Gujarat (63.20 in a sample of 357) are some of the states where voters were most upbeat about their future. 



Source: IANS
