Vande Bharat Express Delayed at Allahabad due to AC fault

Passengers of India's semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express between Varanasi and New Delhi had harrowing time due failure of the air conditioning system in some coaches and the train was stopped for over an hour at the Allahabad station.



According to the railway officials, the train was stopped at the Allahabad station due to non-working of AC, lights and fans in three coaches because of some fault in the auxilary converter.



"The fault was reported at 4.50 p.m. and the train left Allahabad at 5.53 p.m. after the problem was rectified and cooling ensured," the NCR official said.



Ajay Singh, a passenger, tweeted: "Vande Bharat delayed more than two hours due to slackness in duty of staff as a result AC of C 11, 12 and 13 was not functioning from Varanasi to Allahabad and passengers got boiled and suffocated. Few kids vomited in train."



Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the chair-car train on February 15. But the train on its return journey suffered a breakdown near Kanpur, a day before its first commercial run.



The railways launched another Vande Bharat Express between New Delhi and Katra on October 3.