

A virtual private network is very useful if you want to stay anonymous online. Instead of having your ISP or hackers snooping on what you are doing, your entire browsing experience becomes anonymous very fast. It’s a great idea and one that will help you acquire the results you expect without any worries.



The remote access VPN will allow the user to connect to a private network, accessing all resources and services remotely. VPN will keep you within the same network even if you have offices in different geographical location. It’s a very comprehensive and unique feature, one that does help quite a bit in no time.You can visit the VPN Comparison website to select the best provider for your country.



A VPN connection may be established using multiple VPN security protocols, and here you have a list with some of the most important ones.



Secure Shell



Also known as SSH, Secure Shell will help you create the VPN tunnel through which the data transfer happens. It assures that the tunnel is encrypted. It’s important to note that all the SSH connections are created via an SSH client. Most VPN clients already have something like that, and the payoff alone can be incredibly rewarding without any issues.



A thing to focus on here is that the data is shared from a local port onto remote servers via the encrypted tunnel. What this means is that the tunnel created through this method is very secure and extremely hard to decrypt. As a result, a lot of VPN solutions use this protocol as it ensures safety, and they keep everything safe and away from prying eyes.



Open VPN



As the name suggests, this is an open source VPN protocol. Users can scrutinize the source code for vulnerabilities. This is one of the most important VPN protocols out there because it’s customizable and the community can help make it even more secure all the time. And another great thing with it is that you have AES-2560bit encryption, as well as 2048 bit RSA authentication.



They also added the 160-bit SHA1 algorithm. Another benefit is that this VPN protocol is accessible on just about all platforms. It can be used on desktop operating systems, but also on mobile. You can use it on routers too, and you will notice that providers like Surfshark use it as well. This is a very important protocol to consider, especially if you value security and enjoy communicating all of that naturally with amazing success.



L2TP



Layer 2 Tunnel Protocol is an extremely popular VPN protocol. This is a successor to the PPTP. But the interesting thing is that you don’t get any privacy or encryption directly from this thing. Most services that use this protocol tend to bundle the IPSec protocol. But Layer 2 Tunnel Protocol on its own tends to tunnel data, and it harnesses the power of another protocol to make the connection secure. It will create a tunnel between the two Layer 2 Tunnel Protocol connections, but IPSec, for example, will be used to handle secure communication and encrypt data.



Internet Protocol Security



IPSec is widely used to secure internet communication across the IP network. This is an extremely important thing to consider if you want more security and consistency as a whole. Internet Protocol Security usually operates in tunneling or transport mode. It encrypts the data packet nicely. As we mentioned above, you can use it with other security protocols in order to boost their protection and enhance user security naturally.



PPTP



PPTP stands for point-to-point-tunneling, and it was initially created by Microsoft specifically for dial-up networks. It’s used for connecting to the internet and intranet. It has a low encryption standard, which can bring in security issues. But on the other hand, this is a very fast protocol. The point-to-point-tunneling protocol hasn’t aged very well; there are more secure options out there. However, it’s easy to setup, and that can be a very important aspect to think about.



SSTP



SSTP is the secure socket tunneling protocol. It was created by Microsoft for Windows Vista at first, but it works on Linux too. It can be used to get around firewalls without complicated configurations. But for all intents and purposes, it’s very similar to OpenVPN. This is a secure protocol, and it comes with a very powerful AES encryption as well. It’s easy to setup on Windows, it doesn’t run on Mac, but you could make it work on Linux provided that you put your time into it.



TLS



TLS or transport layer security is a cryptographic protocol which is the last one in our list. When you connect to an HTTPS website, the connection is protected with SSL, which is the TLS predecessor. It can be used by some VPNs. It can also be used to create HTTP proxies passed as VPN solutions by some companies. Most of the time this is a secure option, but it does depend on a variety of factors. If you want to max out security, TLS is a very good protocol.



As you can see, every VPN protocol is different, and it has its fair share of features. Depending on the VPN solution you want to use. Some of these complement each other very well, others less so. You need to pay a lot of attention and focus on quality, but you will find that they work quite nicely and without any major issues. Check them out. But before that, you should understand what VPN protocols are used by the desired VPN solution before you start using it. Yes, VPN protocols might not seem very important at first, but if you start to dig deeper, you get to see what security and features you can expect from the VPN provider.



