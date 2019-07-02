Unlike Netflix, Apple TV+ to have Only Few Top Shows
Tuesday, 02 July 2019, 03:29 Hrs
Unlike Netflix's content quantity, Apple has indicated that its TV+ service would only focus more on a handful of top-tier shows.

According to Eddy Cue, Apple's Senior Vice President of Internet software and services, Apple would not create the most number of shows, but create the best of them, Engadget reported on Monday. 

Eddy did not think that Netflix's emphasis on quantity was bad, but he said it was just not Apple's intended model.

As part of its TV services, the iPhone-maker is planning to release new movies and shows every month, with the first one most likely to be Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon starrer "The Morning Show", the report added.

Other shows would include Steven Spielberg's "Amazing Stories" and the "Little America" series from Big Sick creators Kumail Nanjiani and Emily Gordon.

Earlier in March, it was announced that Apple's on-demand subscription service will start in over 100 countries this fall. 

Later in May, the Apple TV service began rolling out in over 100 countries, including India which comes bundled with Apple TV+, the company's original video subscription service. 



Source: IANS
