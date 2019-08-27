US, French, Chinese Ambassadors condole Jaitley's death

New Delhi: The Ambassadors of the US, France, China and Germany condoled the death of former Finance Minister and veteran BJP leader Arun Jaitley, who passed away at the age of 66 after prolonged illness at the AIIMS here on Saturday.



"It is with much sadness that we have learned of the passing of Arun Jaitley. He was a great statesman and a strong proponent of the US-India relationship. May he rest in peace," tweeted US Ambassador to India Ken Juster.



Sun Weidong, Chinese Ambassador to India, said: "Sad to learn that former Finance Minister #ArunJaitley has passed away. My heartfelt condolences to the deceased and his family."



French Ambassador to India Alexandre Ziegler tweeted: "On behalf of France, I offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Arun Jaitley.



"As the nation mourns its former Finance Minister and one of Rajya Sabha's most prominent voices, France stands with India and its people in this time of deep grief."



German Ambassador to India Walter J. Lindner called Jaitley "a great leader and an exponent of Indo-German relations".



"Our condolences to his family and loved ones," he said.

