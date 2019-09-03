UPI now a payment option on Google Play Store

Google Play Store has now added Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as a payment option for its users in India, according to media reports.



Google Play Store in India currently supports credit cards, debit cards, net banking and carrier billing via Airtel and Vodafone, Google Play Gift Cards and Google Play Balance, and through other means like Google Rewards. With Google Play Store v16.3.37, users have begun spotting UPI as an option, teh XDA Developers reported on Sunday.



Since it began operations in 2016, UPI has now been adopted by most apps and services as one of the approved payment methods, which also includes Google's own digital payment app Google Pay (formerly known as Google Tez).



UPI now has 141 Indian banks on board and users from those banks can reportedly use this mode to purchase apps from the Google Play Store.



While using UPI, users need not share their card details directly with Google, and instead can make do with their UPI IDs.



However, UPI still requires a PIN to complete the transaction but the smaller limits allowed by the service reduces the quantum of abuse, in there is any chance of it, the report added.

