This festive season, win a trip to Abu Dhabi by availing professional loans from Bajaj Finserv

Professionals like CAs and doctors stand a chance to win exciting prizes

September 26, 2019

Pune, Maharashtra: With Durga Puja around the corner, Bajaj Finserv, through its lending arm Bajaj Finance Ltd, has announced exciting offers for professionals like chartered accountants and doctors availing professional loans from the company.

Professionals applying for loans between September 4 and November 5, 2019, not only get access to ample finances easily but also get a chance to earn attractive rewards, including a trip to Abu Dhabi and gift vouchers worth 5,000. Medical professionals can also win a Doxper subscription, which is an innovative solution that allows them to digitise prescriptions with ease.

Bajaj Finserv’s customized financial solutions for professionals include a bunch of products, which can be availed as per individual requirements. Here is a glimpse of some -

A substantial personal loan for home renovation

Professionals looking to give their home a facelift this festive season can easily do so by availing a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan. By taking a Personal Loan for Doctors or a Personal Loan for Chartered Accountants, professionals can access funding of up to 37 lakh and thereby renovate their home without compromise.

A speedy business loan for revamping office space

From expansion to renovation of work space to machinery and software upgrades professionals can avail Doctor’s Business Loan or a Chartered Accountant Business Loan from Bajaj Finserv. These loans come with instant approval and disbursal within just 24 hours. Professionals can borrow up to 37 lakh without the need to pledge any collateral.

Flexible, hassle-free financing that ideal for vacations

Professionals looking at financing options for travel can avail the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan. Here they can also opt for the Flexi Loan facility, which lends itself to unpredictable expenses incurred during a holiday. With this feature, professionals can borrow multiple times from their loan amount, in parts, as and when they need funds and incur interest only on the amount withdrawn. They can even choose to pay interest-only EMIs through the tenor and the principal at the end. This way, they can tackle spontaneous travel extensions or even lost baggage stress-free while managing their cash flow conveniently.

What makes Bajaj Finserv’s solutions even more attractive are the seasonal deals and offers.With a chance to win a trip to Abu Dhabi, gift vouchers and Doxper subscriptions on the cards, professionals can check their pre-approved loan offer from Bajaj Finserv to expedite the application procedures and get access to financing on customised terms.

