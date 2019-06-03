Swiggy launches 'Daily' app for homestyle meals
Monday, 03 June 2019
Homegrown food delivery start-up Swiggy on Monday launched "Swiggy Daily", an app to give consumers access to a variety of simple homestyle meals prepared by home chefs, tiffin service providers and organised vendors.

Launched in Gurugram, the service will expand to Bengaluru and Mumbai in the coming months, Swiggy said. 

The app allows users to schedule their meals in advance or opt for a daily, weekly or monthly subscription. 

"There is a growing demand for quality and affordable everyday meals. With a mix of organised vendors and home chefs, Swiggy Daily will cater to this latent demand for homestyle meals that are an affordable, long-term solution for our daily food needs," said Sriharsha Majety, CEO, Swiggy.

Swiggy said the app will list over 30 options for every meal.

The platform will include meal options from a mix of organised vendors like Homely, Lunchly, Fig, iDabba and Caloriesmart, popular tiffin services like Dial a Meal and Dailymeals.in that specialise in food fit for daily consumption and expert home chefs like Sumita's Food Planet, Mrs. Ahmed's Kitchen and Shachi Jain.

"The daily meal subscription market in India is highly unorganised with multiple tiffin services and home chefs operating independently with the help of local chat groups and word of mouth," said Alok Jain, Entrepreneur in Residence at Swiggy.

"Daily is the first homestyle hyperlocal food subscription service in the country that will offer a world-class platform to these food service providers and help solve the key issues of discovery, flexibility and taste fatigue," Jain added.




 


Source: IANS
