Sotheby's to auction artefacts from pre-Columbian Americas
Thursday, 01 August 2019, 07:33 Hrs
14
cmt right
11
Comment Right
12
cmt right
1
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email

Paris - A collection of 75 artefacts from the pre-Columbian Americas, made before European influence on the American continent, will go under the hammer at Sotheby's Paris on October 30.


The collection belongs to a French collector and will be sold at an auction titled "Le Soleil de Nuit, Trésors Précolombien d'une Grande collection Francaise".

Four stone masks from Teotihuacan, an ancient Mesoamerican city in Mexico, are on offer. The faces are in luminous tecali, and dark greenstone and serpentine. Their estimates vary between Rs 95 lakh to Rs 1.3 crore.

Two of the masks were formerly in private American collections of the 1950s and 1960s and exhibited at the Art Institute of Chicago.

Objects from the Olmec civilisations, one of the earliest cultures of Mesoamerica, will be on sale.

They include a blue-green jade handle of a "half-human, half-jaguar creature" emerging from a corn ear. This ceremonial tool was used by rulers to affirm their lineage and rulership.

It is estimated to sell between Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2.3 crore.

Also on sale is an Olmec stone maskette incised with symbolic imagery of the Olmec deities. "It was published and exhibited in 1969 at the Museum of Primitive Art, New York, in one of the important exhibitions devoted to Pre-Columbian art," Sotheby's said.

The Mayan culture is represented in the auction as well. The Mayan "vase of codex" of the Young Maize god as a scribe, gracefully depicts the deity in the act of writing, and is on sale.

The narratives of Maya mythology are also shown on polychrome cylinder vessels, lustrous blackware ceramic vessels, delicate stone pendants in apple-green jade, and the abstract 'eccentric' flints.

The refined ceramic tradition of ancient West Mexico is represented in a Chinesco female figure.

"The collection also includes two ballgame hachas in human and bird form. The breadth of the collection extends into Central American gold and jade with finely necklaces and pendants. The rich tradition of metallurgy and textile art from the Andean region are shown with a rare Chimu silver figure, and a dazzling Wari complete textile tunic woven with bands of abstract puma headed messenger figures," Sotheby's said.

Read More: Apple bounces back, iPhone shipments grow in India
Google Pay to now send SMS alerts for secure transactions


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.