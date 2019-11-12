Should Free Internet Access Be Made a Basic Human Right in India?

Researchers state that people without internet access lack proper meaningful ways to influence global players. Everyone has the absolute right to express their freedom of opinion and this right includes freedom to seek, receive and impart data, skills, and information from any media and devices. In developing countries, the Internet should be a human right, as, without Internet access, people don’t have a role in the making of the rules that they must obey, which shape their everyday lives.

The researchers from Birmingham University pointed out the example of Kerala, which declared a universal internet access a human right. The state plans to provide internet for its 35 million people by this year.

Nowadays, political debates happen online and the information relevant is shared on the web, this means the values these freedoms used for people who are being offline are reduced. According to a study published in the Journal of Applied Philosophy, the world of the internet can be a way of protecting the basic human rights such as life, liberty, and freedom from torture. The campaigns such as #metoo and others helped the women to bring out the sexual harassment cases of women by powerful women.

International law is representing the ambitions of humanity for each human being in realizing the inherent dignity and autonomy. But nothing lasts for certain in this human world at the moment. Everything changes, people, societies and even cultures. Along with these, technologies and science changes at a quick pace, hence certain human rights schemes should also change.

Not only in India, but the European Union also started an initiative ‘WiFi4EU’ to offer ‘every European village and city with free wireless Internet access across the main centers of public life by 2020. However, there are over two billion people live without affordable Internet access.

Similar to the global right to health, the Internet access right was similar and studies say that the internet will be underwater by 2030. From a desktop panel to a mobile screen, from 2030 the internet can be a sensor in your favorite body part. It’s high time to make the Internet available for all.