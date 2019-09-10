Server virtualization is the new trend: Murali Ramalingam

Post haste growth of data and need of enterprises for faster testing speed has rung an awakening bell for all the test vendors in the market to develop methods to counter these issues. For this, enterprises must make their proven, massive-scale, hardware-based test systems enterprise-ready. This means affordable, enterprise-wide, easy-to-use, compact appliances that offer a starter system that can grow with an enterprises test needs.

“Server virtualization–the ability to run many virtual machines, each with its own resources, on a single, powerful host–is the key technological advance that makes cloud computing financially viable.”

Server virtualization is the building block for the latest virtualization trend, network functions virtualization (NFV). NFV in networking provides moving network functions like switching, routing, firewall, BRAS, and many others from hardware appliances to running on virtualized x86-based server platforms. NFV is a paradigm shift in networking, with the promise of software defined networking (SDN) to re-define the approach to the network, large enterprises are looking to leverage server virtualization to re-define the approach to network appliances.

For data center evolution Server virtualization is a popular solution, bringing many technical and economic benefits to the data center infrastructure. Data centers that leverage virtualization technologies can maximize network asset use, deliver computing resources on demand, and seamlessly move data to any location on the fly.

Change To The Cloud Computing Environment:

In this way, optimizing the data center through server virtualization has enabled a smooth transition to cloud-based service offerings. For most enterprises the cloud is a set of services, data, resources, and networks located “elsewhere.” This contrasts with the historical centralized data center model – where enterprises purchased, configured, deployed, and maintained their own servers, storage, networks, and infrastructures. As the resources of the cloud are owned and maintained by a “cloud service provider”, the enterprises “borrow” it. The use of a cloud-based infrastructure means there is no local infrastructure to purchase, manage, secure, or upgrade.

“Rather than attempting to estimate peak and growth data center usage, enterprises can adopt a pay-as-you-go structure, paying for only what they use.”

Cloud elasticity, scalability, and performance are perhaps the most compelling reasons to adopt a cloud strategy. Computing, storage, and network resources are easily and quickly deployed using cloud providers – allowing an enterprise’s internal applications and/or external web site elastic adaptation to demand. This elasticity also provides the means of scaling to any size desired, and to match performance requirements and ensure customer SLAs are maintained and end user experience unaffected during peak use.

Growth Of Wireless Networks And Future Scenario Of 4G/Lte

New complex challenges are developing for IT as increased mobility is touching virtually every aspect of virtually every enterprise. In enterprises of all types, the “bring your own device(BYOD)” trend is introducing new challenges as customers and employees alike may show up with tablets, smart phones and other devices that aren’t necessarily certified or supported by IT. CIOs need to be able to evaluate and quickly evolve policies to ensure mobile devices don’t overtax wireless networks or interfere with critical mobile applications.

On the positive side, the technology and wireless access networks themselves are evolving to address in-building coverage and capacity challenges. The solution to it all is being able to validate various aspects of performance before trusting business-critical applications to wireless networks.

“Enterprises need to know how well new mobile devices will interact with one another and the corporate network, and be able to assess their range, roaming capabilities, and the ultimate quality of experience (QoE) delivered to the user.”

The growth of 4G/LTE can be summarized in one word as “fast”. Perhaps the most important trend occurring in LTE –aside from rapid growth itself—is the emergence of true voice-over-LTE or “VoLTE” services that will accommodate not only voice but video and other rich media services. VoLTE will introduce significant economic and competitive advantages to mobile network operators that should in turn benefit the enterprise with higher performance, innovative new service offerings, and potential cost-savings.

Network Security

The key for enterprises to change the game lies in Network security. Enterprises must make it a priority to validate their security solutions on an on-going basis to understand their systems vulnerabilities. Cyber crime is just getting started. It is not going away…ever. Some cloud service providers offer access control and encryption services that enable the safe storage of sensitive company and customer data. Such services are often more secure than those available with local IT staff and facilities. Organizations that are proactive and aggressive with cyber security have the best chance of not just surviving, but thriving.

Read More: Jignesh Vania on Exploring Virtualization

USIBC's Armchair Conversation to See Nisha Biswal and Ravi Agrawal