USIBC's Armchair Conversation to See Nisha Biswal and Ravi Agrawal

The main topic of discussion will revolve around U.S. - Indian trade relationship and foreign policies.

FREMONT, CA: The U.S.-India Business Council and Foreign Policy will convene an armchair conversation between USIBC President Nisha Biswal and Foreign Policy Managing Editor Ravi Agrawal on September 10, 2019, in Washington DC. The main topic of the talk will be dynamics in the U.S.-India relationship, the broader global forces shaping the partnership between the world's oldest and largest democracies.

The meeting is scheduled to take place just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States for the Howdy Modi Summit in Houston and the U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) meetings in New York City.

Ravi Agrawal is a multi-platform journalist and an author skilled at reporting, breaking news, program making, editing, and running global teams of journalists. He is a graduate of Harvard University. Agrawal is well-known as the author of India Connected: How the Smartphone Is Transforming the World's Largest Democracy.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to the public at the event, named 'Howdy Modi!' in Houston on September 22. Texas India Forum, a Houston-based non-profit organization, which promotes cooperation between the U.S. and India is organizing the event. It will be held during his visit to the United States for the U.N. General Assembly session. After becoming prime minister in 2014, this is for the third time Modi addressing the Indian-American community.

This event is expected to bring together thousands of people to encourage and explore common interests. They are expected to expand the partnership between the United States and India's fast-growing economy.

Read More: Nearly 20 Indians Hit by Uber Layoff as Growth Slips

Indian Auto Industry to Curb Production