School Students to have Live Interaction with IIT-KGP Mentors
Tuesday, 30 July 2019, 13:22 Hrs
IIT

In an initiative under the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur's Young Innovators Program (YIP), undergraduate students of the institute have organised a live interactive session for class VIII-X students with the mentors, an official said on Tuesday.

YIP is a science and technology competition empowering students of class VIII-X to solve real-life challenges through innovations. 

YIP2019 is the third edition of the programme.

"The organising team will take live questions from this year's participants as well as school students interested in similar science and technology competitions. The interactive session is scheduled on July 31 at 3 p.m. on the Facebook page of IIT Kharagpur Young Innovators Program," he said.

The students can post their queries and get them answered in real-time through Facebook Live. The webinar will address Frequently Asked Questions related to preparing concept note, themes, model presentation among others.

"We wanted to create a platform which would give students the opportunity to tell a story in science classes even before they reach out for IITs or other colleges in STEM and medicine," an organising body member said.

The registrations for YIP2019 were opened for school students in India and abroad earlier this month. The competition which went international last year also received applications from UAE and ASEAN countries within the first week of its launch in addition to schools from various Indian states.

Last year, the reach of the competition which started in 2017 crossed 2,000 schools in India and abroad.

"The event helps reorient perspectives as the teams go back with innovative ideas of other participants, inputs of IIT faculty and the excellent attitude of undergraduate students at IIT Kharagpur," Kesava Reddy MC, a teacher at Crossword School, Guntur which was among the top 3 schools last year, said.

Source: IANS
