Samsung Launches New SpaceMax Series Side-by-Side Refrigerator in India



Samsung, India’s most trusted consumer electronics brand, has launched its new SpaceMax™ Series Side-by-Side Refrigerator lineup that will be available in two-door and three-door options. Samsung is the market leader in the Side-by-Side Refrigerator category with over 50% market share.



The new refrigerator lineup comes with unique features. SpaceMax™ technology lets you store more food without increasing external dimensions or compromising on energy efficiency. The refrigerator also has a sleek and seamless counter-depth design that will fit perfectly with the dimensions of the consumers’ existing appliances and cabinetry to create a harmonious kitchen interior and comes with an all-around cooling system that makes sure food is fresh wherever it is stored in the fridge.



“Samsung continues to bring delight to the consumers through innovative technology solutions in the refrigerator space. Being an industry leader, we are excited to bring the all-new SpaceMax™ Series Side-by-Side refrigerators that are designed to change the way consumers store food. These refrigerators are highly energy efficient and durable, ensuring longer-lasting performance,” said Saurav Katyal, Director, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.



More fresh space inside, more seamless style outside



SpaceMax™ technology enables the walls of the refrigerator to be much thinner as it uses a minimal amount of high-efficiency insulation. In the process it creates more storage space without increasing the external dimensions or compromising energy efficiency.



Cools evenly from corner to corner



The new technology makes sure that food is properly cooled, wherever it is in the fridge. An All-around Cooling System continually checks and blows cold air through strategically-designed multiple vents, which cool the entire fridge evenly from corner to corner, thus keeping all food items at the optimum temperature and fresher for longer.



Digital Inverter Technology



Samsung Digital Inverter Compressor lasts longer while saving up to 50% energy. Unlike conventional compressors, which just start and stop, Samsung Digital Inverter Compressor automatically adjusts its speed in response to cooling demand across seven levels, reducing wear and tear. The inverter technology is certified for a 21-year lifespan durability with high quality components and comes with a 10-year warranty.



Three-door design



The three-door, Side-by-Side Refrigerator consists of two fridges and one freezer. With its customizable storage space, including upper and lower fridge areas, it can minimize cool air loss by 55%, thus saving energy. The three-door design allows storing and organizing of food more efficiently and conveniently.



Non-plumbing dispenser



The refrigerator comes with a large water tank for its non-plumbing ice and water dispenser. This feature makes the refrigerator easy to install at any location without being connected to a water supply. The consumer just has to add mineral or fresh water and can enjoy chilled drinks or ice without installing a separate water filter.



SpaceMax™ Series Side-by-Side Refrigerator lineup also offers features like Power Cool and Power Freeze. With the touch of a button, it blows intensely cold air into the fridge to quickly cool groceries or your favorite drinks. The Power Freeze feature delivers a fast blast of cold air into the freezer and is great for freezing or firming up frozen foods and making ice. The EZ Slide Shelf organizes and helps consumers put in and take out food more easily, so there’s no ‘dead space’ in the refrigerator. It is built on rolling hinges and simply slides in and out.



Price and Availability



SpaceMax™ Series Side-by-Side Refrigerator lineup will be available across all channels and on Samsung Shop from April 22, 2019. The two-door lineup will start at INR 1,06,990 and two-door ice & water dispenser model will be priced at INR 1,25,990; while the three-door model lineup will start at INR 1,16,990.



