Samsung App to Support UN Sustainable Development Goals

In a bid to address some of the biggest challenges related to inequality, climate, environmental degradation and education, Samsung Electronics and the UN Development Programme (UNDP) have announced a new partnership in support of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



Through this new initiative, Samsung and the UNDP will release the 'Samsung Global Goals' app -- an education and donation-based mobile application -- along with special edition accessories.



"Now more than ever, we have the potential to use the power of technology to address the world's most pressing challenges," said DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT and Mobile Communications, Samsung Electronics.



"Our partnership with the UNDP will provide Galaxy users with easy, impactful ways to learn about the Global Goals and support the causes important to them so we can collectively make a difference," he told the audience at an event here late Wednesday.



The 'Samsung Global Goals' app, available on Samsung Galaxy smartphones, aims to increase awareness and raise funds for UNDP to support its work around the world.



In addition, Samsung is launching special edition accessories, donating a portion of revenue from sales of each accessory directly to UNDP in support of the Global Goals.



The new 'Samsung Global Goals' app will give consumers easy and effective ways to learn more about each of the 17 Global Goals and take part in small actions to help support the issues that matter most to them.



People can use the application to donate directly to the Global Goals via the UNDP website.



"Galaxy users will be able to donate 100 per cent of the advertisement revenue Samsung would have generated to the Global Goals," said the company.



"This partnership with UNDP and Samsung will not only harness technological innovation in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, but will mobilize the next generation of global citizens to take action and achieve the goals together," said Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator.

