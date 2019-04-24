Rana Dasgupta bags 2019 Tagore Literary Prize
Wednesday, 24 April 2019, 13:26 Hrs
20
cmt right
16
Comment Right
42
cmt right
3
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Rana Dasgupta bags 2019 Tagore Literary Prize


The second edition of Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize was awarded to author Rana Dasgupta for his 2010 novel "Solo", a tale of estrangement and the ultimate failure of material existence.

An amount of $10,000, a Tagore statue and a certificate for contribution to literature was given to Dasgupta, as per the organisers of the award ceremony on Tuesday. 

"Nine years after 'Solo' came out, I am delighted and indeed very surprised to see it receiving fresh recognition. This global age has very much to learn from Tagore's global age, which was in many ways more morally and politically acute than ours. 

"We must retrieve this lost knowledge: but we must also make of it something new, something strange, something history has never seen before," Dasgupta, who is the literary director of India's richest literary award, the JCB Prize for Literature, was quoted as saying in a statement.

The Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize for social achievement was awarded to Yohei Sasakawa, the World Health Organization Goodwill Ambassador for Leprosy Elimination, for "his incredible efforts to uproot leprosy and great contribution to world peace". 

The Prize was also awarded to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen as "a beacon of democracy", the organisers said.



Read More News:



Tech companies know what you are doing right now



3 Myths and 2 Warnings about Buying CBD


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Entertainment
"Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin doesn't want season eight to be the final chapter of "..
Finance
The Reserve Bank of India injected a total liquidity of Rs 2.98 lakh crore in the market in 20..
Career
Wiley, a global leader in research and education has announced a series of blended learning progr..
Technology
Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is still developing its previously announced "Vacatio..
Gadgets
Google Pixel and OnePlus smartphones are catching up and giving stiff competition to Samsu..
Business
The Pentagon has selected Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS, the cloud computing arm ..
Startup City
Youth are leading India's start-up ecosystem where the median age of founder-entrepreneurs..
US Indian
Facebook-owned photo messaging app Instagram has launched the beta version of its in-app sh..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will laun..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.