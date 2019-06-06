RBI to remove transaction charges on RTGS, NEFT
Thursday, 06 June 2019, 12:42 Hrs
20
cmt right
15
Comment Right
30
cmt right
7
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
RBI to remove transaction charges on RTGS, NEFT


In a bid to boost digital fund transfer systems, the Reserve Bank on Thursday said that it will remove charges levied on transactions conducted through Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT).

The NEFT system provides for batch settlements at hourly intervals, while RTGS transfers funds from one bank to another on a "real time" and on "gross" basis. Introduced in 2004, RTGS settles all inter-bank payments and customer transactions above Rs 2 lakh. 

Both are popular financial transaction systems. Currently, banks charge between Rs 30-55 on RTGS and Rs 2-25 on NEFT fund transfer.

Announcing the plan on the sidelines of the second monetary policy decision, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said: "In the area of payment and settlement systems, it has been decided to do away with the charges levied by the Reserve Bank for transactions processed in the RTGS and NEFT systems in order to provide an impetus to digital funds movement."

"Banks will be required, in turn, to pass these benefits to their customers. Instructions to banks in this regard will be issued within a week."

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) welcomed the move calling it progressive and said it would encourage digital payments by the business community.



Read more news:



Growth in infrastructure key for job creation

New AI system helps drones land more quickly


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.