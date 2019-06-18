OPPO,3rd Most Trusted Smartphone Brand in India
Tuesday, 18 June 2019, 13:14 Hrs
9
cmt right
8
Comment Right
15
cmt right
2
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
OPPO


Chinese smartphone player OPPO on Tuesday announced that the brand has secured third spot in the most trusted smartphone brand in India, according to a report by Mumbai-based analytics firm Trust Research Advisory (TRA).

According to TRA's Brand Trust Report 2019, OPPO climbed up seven ranks to secure this year's third spot in the top 10 smartphone brands in India. 

Incorporating advanced technologies like motorised camera, 10X Hybrid Zoom, fast charging, in-display fingerprint scanner and bezel-less display even in the budget segment, smartphones have helped the company retain its spot in the top brands, the company said in a statement. 

With one of its biggest Research and Development centres in Hyderabad, OPPO plans to intensify its business in India. 

The company also houses its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Greater Noida.

In addition, while Dell has emerged as the most trusted brand in India this year, OPPO has also secured an overall 28th rank in TRA's Brand Trust Report, 2019.

OPPO was recently recognised as the most-preferred innovative handset brand in the premium segment, as per an independent study conducted by the analyst firm CyberMedia Research (CMR), the company added. 



Read More News:



Suman Rao Crowned Miss India 2019



Vistara, GoAir Launch Summer Offer


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.