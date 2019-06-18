Vistara, GoAir Launch Summer Offer
Tuesday, 18 June 2019, 04:19 Hrs
21
cmt right
26
Comment Right
51
cmt right
7
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
vistara


Local carriers Vistara and GoAir on Monday launched sale of tickets offering an attractive deal for flyers. Many popular destinations such as Goa, Kolkata and Bengaluru are covered under the pre-monsoon sale.

While full-service Vistara has offered all-inclusive fare for as low as Rs 1,299, the best deal by GoAir is for Rs 1,769 for a one-way trip to Lucknow from Delhi.

"A minimum of 15 days advance purchase is required for Economy and Premium Economy Class bookings, and a minimum of three days advance purchase required for Business Class," Vistara said in a statement.

GoAir's offer is targeted at long weekends and booking would open Monday night. The six-day sale of tickets is for travel between July 1 and September 30, 2019.

The offer by the two carriers has come close on the heels of largest domestic carrier IndiGo launching similar deals. The low-cost carrier had last week put one million seats up for grabs with fares starting at Rs 999 across its domestic network.



Read More News:



Railways, Railtel Sign MoU to Upgrade Signals



India's Population to beat China's



 


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.