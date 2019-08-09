MyFlowerTree to Make Long-Distance Rakhi Celebrations Memorable For Siblings

New Delhi, 9th Aug, 2019- This is just in: MyFlowerTree, one of the big brands in the online gifting industry is all ready to redefine the celebration of Raksha Bandhan for long-distance brothers and sisters. After the recent launch of their plantable rakhis which urges people to celebrate Rakhi in an eco-friendly way, they are now to make this occasion special like never before for those siblings who are separated by distance.

The occasion of Raksha Bandhan comes as an opportunity for all the brothers and sisters to catch up on the latest gossip and reminisce about their childhood days. But, for those siblings who don’t live together, this becomes impossible due to their work commitments. Thanks to MyFlowerTree for introducing a wide range of thoughtful and exciting rakhi gifts which can be sent online now across the globe via its express delivery service.

Briefing about the same, the Company’s CEO, Mr. Sumit Chhabra elaborates; “Every year, we launch unique rakhi gifts for brothers and sisters on Raksha Bandhan but this year, we wanted to take a step ahead by not only launching unique gifts on Rakhi but also making it memorable for those siblings who stay away from each other.”

On being asked, how MyFlowerTree makes Long-Distance Rakhi celebrations feasible, he further explains; “Well, when it comes to online gifting, people don’t easily prefer the process due to various reasons like delivery in limited cities and bad quality gifts. But, for us, providing 100% satisfaction to our customers is our priority. With our on-time express rakhi gifts delivery services across India and other International countries, every brother and sister would be able to send their tokens of love to each other on this Raksha Bandhan.”

Like every year, adding more gift options to its shelf and extending its online rakhi delivery in International countries like USA, UK, UAE, France, Australia, Sweden, South Africa, Canada, Qatar, and Malaysia, MyFlowerTree does not only makes long-distance Rakhi celebrations possible but also makes online gifting easier and hassle-free.

This online gift store is a one-stop-shop for Rakhi. It has everything that defines siblinghood. From a wide variety of designer rakhis to Rakhi signature gift box, to Rakhi return gifts for sisters, Rakhi special floral arrangements, this gift store is not only a go-to online gift shop for its millions of customers but also for the famous influencers of the country.

The Rakhi gifts available at MyFlowerTree are pocket-friendly and come wrapped in beautiful packaging.What will grab its customers’ attention the most is its unique variety of personalised Rakhi gifts like photo stones, LED lamps, photo frames, chocolate box, and even personalised rakhis for every type of brother. This brand also has an entire collection of luxurious gift items which is worth mentioning. This collection includes luxury flowers in their signature box, green plants for house decoration, handmade chocolates in their signature box, and lucrative Rakhi gift combos in their signature box.

With Raksha Bandhan at the doorstep, this brand has also exciting deals, discounts, contests, and giveaways to offer on their website and social media channels.

Just when every sibling is seeking for an extraordinary Rakhi gift and an online gift portal to send Rakhi gifts online, MyFlowerTree, India’s favorite florist, is all set to serve them in the best way possible.

This initiative by MyFlowerTree is praise-worthy and is sure to help a thousand brothers and sisters reinforce their bond this Raksha Bandhan even from miles away.

About MyFlowerTree-

MyFlowerTree was established in 2009 by Mr. Sumit Chhabra, with an aim to provide a revolutionary platform for online flower delivery. The brand is dedicated towards offering a world-class gifting experience to its customers, offering the most comprehensive range of products for gifting on special occasions. Beginning with a network of 20 Indian cities, MyFlowerTree today serves across 408 cities in the country and 28 international locations. From flowers, fresh fruits, chocolates and cakes, to dry fruits, sweets, and designer gifts, MyFlowerTree offers a hand-picked selection of products to choose from.

Contact Details:

MyFlowerTree

13/18 East Patel Nagar, New Delhi

Email - media@myflowertree.com

Website - https://www.myflowertree.com/

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/MyFlowerTree/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/myflowertreemft

