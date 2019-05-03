Mumbai Witnesses Its First People Analytics Conference By Aegis School Of Data Science



Aegis School of Data Science, India’s first institute for post Graduate Program (PGP) in Data Science, Business Analytics and Big Data concluded their people analytics conference successfully in attendance of professionals from various Human Resource organizations in India. The Aegis People Analytics Conference at Four Points by Sheraton, Vashi, Navi Mumbai witnessed an overwhelming HR community of around 130 professionals.



The objective of the conference was to create a new era of learning and understanding that in turn will pave the way to a deeper understanding and better development to advance people analytics practice in the HR domain. The conference themed “People First, Always”, received a positive response.



The conference began with an opening address by Dr. Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Dean, Aegis School of Data Science followed by an addressal from the key note speaker Courtney McMahon, Head Global People Analytics, AIG.



On being the keynote speaker at the event Courtney McMahon, Head Global People Analytics, AIG stated, “I’m extremely grateful to be here and be able to share my experiences and really hope to evangelize people analytics in a way that helps us succeed as HR and analytics professionals, who also want their businesses to succeed. We don’t want to just sit in a silo, we want to be part of the team and I think teams come from different disciplines and diverse backgrounds with diverse perspectives which I feel will help us as HR professionals to become successful.”



In addition to this, Alan Sumano, People Analytics Director, Schneider Electric says that, “Awareness and creating value through people analytics is key and we hope by conducting the APAC conference we have managed to convey that message to everyone in the audience, since this is one of the aspects where we are struggling as HR. The conference has helped explain the queries as to why we are doing this or what is the value that we can bring to the organization and how Analytics and Data Science in HR can help you hire the best talent in the organization. It was great to hear inputs from the HR industry instead of the tech industry discussing the benefits of analytics, AI in their domain.”



The conference involved insightful panel discussions by industrial experts like Mahipal Nair, CHRO South Asia, Nielsen, Nikhil Morade, Global Head HR Tech, TATA Technologies, Shahvir Irani, Vice President - HR Strategy, Inclusion & Diversity, Accenture in India and many more. The discussions were largely focused on the functioning part of HR and how companies can integrate AI and People Analytics in the process and manage the organisation as a whole.



Mr. Bhupesh Daheria CEO, Aegis School of Data Science added, “The main agenda behind People Analytics Conference was to discuss the role of analytics, data science, AI for various aspects of HR right from hiring, training, up-skilling, compensation, talent engagement, diversity & inclusion and its benefits, along with other aspects of HR. I trust everyone who attended the conference took something vital with them and I hope it will help them in their organization’s HR functioning. The presence of AI and analytics is felt everywhere and HR isn’t an exception.”



It was a day full of learning and knowledge with cutting-edge technology showcased at APAC, Mumbai by various organizations.



