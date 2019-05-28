Mobile speeds in India fell in April, ranks 121: Ookla
Tuesday, 28 May 2019, 04:01 Hrs
3
cmt right
1
Comment Right
6
cmt right
1
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Mobile speeds in India fell in April, ranks 121: Ookla


India witnessed a dip in mobile speeds in April 2019 with its rank remaining at 68th position in fixed broadband speeds globally and has decreased in ranking to 121 in mobile speeds, Ookla, the company behind Speedtest, said on Monday in updates to its Speedtest Global Index for April 2019.

While India has maintained its position in fixed broadband with average download speeds of 29.25 Mbps, the country has witnessed a dip in mobile speeds with average download speed of 10.71 Mbps, as per the report. 

According Ookla's announcement in the beginning of 2018, India clocked 67th rank globally for fixed broadband speeds and 109th for mobile internet speeds. 

In absolute terms, India's performance in mobile speeds has deteriorated from that of last year. 

The April Speedtest Global Index shows Norway at pole position globally for mobile internet with an average download speed of 65.41 Mbps. Singapore takes the top spot for fixed broadband with an average download speed of 197.50 Mbps. 

Ookla Co-founder and General Manager Doug Suttles said in a statement: "Networks are extremely complex entities whose performance is impacted by everything from quality of physical infrastructure to the geographical regions they are placed." 

"India has unique challenges due to both the country's large geographic size and population. The number of people using a network at a given time is one of the biggest factors for network congestion and slow down. Overall, we believe they are doing an admirable job given the complexities of the market," he added.

Ookla's Speedtest Global Index compares internet speed data monthly from around the world. Data for the Index comes from the hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people using Speedtest every month. The company has 40 million active users in India conducting over 800,000 tests a day. 

Read More news:



Corporate India's Reaction on Modi's Comeback



US govt shutdown hurting markets, no agreement in sight yet


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Business
The Pentagon has selected Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS, the cloud computing arm ..
Gadgets
Google Pixel and OnePlus smartphones are catching up and giving stiff competition to Samsu..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will laun..
Startup City
Youth are leading India's start-up ecosystem where the median age of founder-entrepreneurs..
US Indian
Facebook-owned photo messaging app Instagram has launched the beta version of its in-app sh..
Technology
Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is still developing its previously announced "Vacatio..
Entertainment
"Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin doesn't want season eight to be the final chapter of "..
Finance
The Reserve Bank of India injected a total liquidity of Rs 2.98 lakh crore in the market in 20..
Career
Wiley, a global leader in research and education has announced a series of blended learning progr..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.