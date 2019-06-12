Maharashtra Government officially endorses World Blockchain Summit



Trescon’s World Blockchain Summit - India Edition will assemble India’s key policymakers, government authorities, blockchain experts, enterprises, IT giants and startups to discuss the latest trends in enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for businesses and governments. Kaustubh Dhavse, Vivekdeep Gupta, Bharat B Anand and Dr. N. Rajendran are some of the top speakers to be present at the summit.



With over 50% of Indian states being involved in Blockchain-based projects, the government is showing a major drive in commitment by exploring real-world use cases to build the nation’s digital economy. To support the burgeoning blockchain ecosystem of the nation, the Government of Maharashtra will endorse the internationally acclaimed global tech event series, World Blockchain Summit that is taking place on 20 June 2019 at the Taj Santacruz in Mumbai. The summit is being organised by international business events and consulting firm, Trescon.



Well aware of India’s rising potential of being the next technology epicentre of the world, World Blockchain Summit will bring down the nation’s top technology experts, investors and thought-leaders to the financial hub to help bridge the local market and the global industry, which could be instrumental in helping the nation curb problems like financial mismanagement, corruption and supply-chain bottlenecks in the manufacturing industry.



Some of the key speakers to address at the summit include Kaustubh Dhavse, Joint Secretary & Officer on Special Duty to the Hon. Chief Minister, Govt. of Maharashtra; Vivekdeep Gupta, Country Head – India, R3; Bharat B Anand, CIO & CTO, Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India and Dr. N. Rajendran, Chief Technology Officer, NPCI among others.



Commenting on the increasing adoption of Blockchain, Kaustubh Dhavse explained, “We are happy to endorse and be a part of the World Blockchain Summit where thought-leaders and innovators gather under one roof. The Government of Maharashtra is actively implementing emerging technologies in Governance and has created a conducive environment for young companies working in these areas. I hope that initiatives like these can help pave the way for India to be the next blockchain powerhouse of the world.”



Some of the key areas for discussions at the summit will include ‘The adoption challenges for enterprises’, the ‘Legal and regulatory landscape’ in India and ‘The potential of Blockchain in the BFSI sector’.



Organiser of World Blockchain Summit and CEO of Trescon, Mohammed Saleem said in an interview that, “World Blockchain Summit (Mumbai) will be our 11th global edition, fourth in Asia and first time in India! We are pleased to collaborate with the Government of Maharashtra and are confident that this collaborative effort will benefit businesses and blockchain enthusiasts in the region and surge the blockchain movement in India.”



Investment Partners for the summit include: Kalaari Capital, Artha Venture Fund, Bharat Innovation Fund, Alacrity India Fund, Nexus Venture Partners, Omnivore VC, Aavishkaar, GVFL, Gemini New Media Ventures (GNMV), SRKay Consulting Group, Velos Partners, True north, Tano Capital, Unicorn India Ventures, Z Nation Lab, among others.



