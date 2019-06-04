Jet employees meet new Civil Aviation Minister
Tuesday, 04 June 2019, 02:54 Hrs
Jet employees meet new Civil Aviation Minister


Grounded airline Jet Airway's employees met new Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri here on Monday and handed over a memorandum regarding its revival.

"A delegation of six @ShivSena MP's led by Shri Anil Desai accompanied by representatives of Employees' Union of @jetairways came to see me. They handed over a memorandum regarding revival of Jet Airways," Puri said in a tweet.

Civil Aviation Secretary P.S. Kharola was also present in the meeting.

Among the group of employees was air hostess Nidhi Chapekhar, a survivor of the 2016 Brussels terror attack.

Having run out of cash, Jet Airways had suspended operations On April 17, impacting thousands of employees, lessors, vendors and passengers. 

Lenders of Jet Airways led by state-run State Bank of India are currently in the process of selling the airline to recover their dues of over Rs 8,400 crore.




 

Source: IANS
