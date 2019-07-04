IoT, AI to Create 28 lakh Jobs in Rural India over decade: BIF
Thursday, 04 July 2019, 03:13 Hrs
7
cmt right
7
Comment Right
14
cmt right
3
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
IoT, AI to Create 28 lakh Jobs in Rural India over decade: BIF


Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based applications will create over 28 lakh jobs in rural India over a period of 8 to 10 years with an annual value of Rs 60,000 crore, a study by Broadband India Forum (BIF) has shown.

Out of the 28 lakh jobs, at least 21 lakh jobs will be created for the agriculture sector and the other 7 lakh jobs in the rural healthcare sector, said the study done by BIF in consultation with the Electronics Skill Council of India, the Agriculture Skill Council and the Healthcare Sector Skill Council. 

"These jobs will be created over next 8-10 years and the pace and quantity of job creation is likely to further increase post 2021-22 once 5G technology is implemented," it said.

The study highlighted that key applications such as satellite mapping, electronic market place, livestock traceability, climate sensing stations, product traceability, and agriculture drones have the potential to transform the agriculture sector.

"These applications will help create smart farms and will bring lot more predictability in agriculture output which in turn will help improve incomes and lives of farmers," it said.



Read more news:

This AI- Enabled Robotic Arm can Pack Boxes Quickly

WhatsApp Case Proves India Needs Strong Data Protection Law


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.