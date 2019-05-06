Instagram gets new engineering, design chiefs
Monday, 06 May 2019, 04:01 Hrs
29
cmt right
28
Comment Right
34
cmt right
12
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Instagram gets new engineering, design chiefs


Facebook-owned Instagram has quietly appointed new executives to head its design, engineering and communications teams, the media reported.

The new hires come at a time when CEO Mark Zuckerberg is working to more closely integrate Facebook's suite of apps, including Messenger and WhatsApp, video news network Cheddar reported on Friday.

Nam Nguyen, who has been at Facebook since 2011, is now Instagram's Head of Engineering. Nguyen fills the role left vacant by ex-engineering chief James Everingham who was earlier transferred to Facebook's secretive blockchain group. 

The design team will now be led by Luke Woods as the photo-messaging app's longtime design chief Ian Spalter is moving to Japan to lead Instagram's first office in that country, said the Cheddar report published in Medium. Woods was previously head of design for the Facebook app.

Elisabeth Diana, who was previously a Facebook corporate communications executive, is Instagram's new communications chief. Diana replaces Kristina Schake, who left the company a couple of months ago for a role in politics.



Read More News:



Where is Indian Education Heading in the Coming Decades?



Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Entertainment
"Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin doesn't want season eight to be the final chapter of "..
Finance
The Reserve Bank of India injected a total liquidity of Rs 2.98 lakh crore in the market in 20..
Startup City
Youth are leading India's start-up ecosystem where the median age of founder-entrepreneurs..
Gadgets
Google Pixel and OnePlus smartphones are catching up and giving stiff competition to Samsu..
Business
The Pentagon has selected Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS, the cloud computing arm ..
Technology
Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is still developing its previously announced "Vacatio..
US Indian
Facebook-owned photo messaging app Instagram has launched the beta version of its in-app sh..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will laun..
Career
Wiley, a global leader in research and education has announced a series of blended learning progr..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.