Indian Born Gems Featured Prominently in Asia Society's Most Influential List

Asian American Nikki Haley, Kamala Harris, Ro Khanna, Ajit Pai included in the list.

FREMONT, CA: Asia Society reveals its 10 most significant Asian Pacific Americans for the year. The United States Senator Kamala Harris; United States Rep. Ro Khanna; Federal Communications Commission Chair Ajit Pai; and former South Carolina Governor and United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, is included in the 10-person listing.

Kamala Harris, Tulsi Gabbard, and Andrew Yang, the three Asian Pacific Americans will stand for Democratic Party nomination for the Presidential elections in 2020. Nikki Haley, on the other hand, is seen standing in favorable for Republic nomination in 2024, should she wish to seek it, the Society mentioned.

In her late 40’s, Haley is a former Republican Governor of South Carolina who had resigned as the United States Representative to the United Nations last year. Haley is one of the very few Trump administration officials to leave office.

Haley is believed to be the Republican presidential nominee for 2024. Haley has penned two books namely – Can't Is Not an Option and With All Due Respect, to be published on November 12, 2019, offering a first- hand perspective on major national and international matters, as per Axios.

Harris is a junior senator from California and a Democratic candidate for presidential elections in 2020. She has served as California's Attorney General and the District Attorney from San Francisco. Born to Indo-African American parents, Harris grabbed attention for her interrogation of then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his relation with Russian businessmen and officials during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Khanna, a 42-year-old born from Indian immigrants, serves as Rep. of California’s 17th Congressional district. Khanna is also serving as the co-chair of Senator Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign. Khanna is noted for raising questions in 2018 with his dual endorsement of then Alexandria Ocasio-Cortex and her opponent, former Rep. Joseph Crowley.

A 46-year-old Pai is serving as chairman of the Federal Communications Commission. During his early stage of service, Pai repealed net neutrality rules forced by Obama management. Lately, he has taken up a campaign to limit unwanted robocalls by allowing mobile users to automatically enroll customers to do not call registries.

The lists also include Elaine Chao, the United States Secretary of Transportation; Tammy Duckworth, United States Senator; Gabbard, United States; Mazie Hirono, United States Sen.; Ted Lieu, United States Rep.; and Yang, a tech entrepreneur and a presidential candidate.

