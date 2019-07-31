The Riviera House- A new addition in FNP Gardens

FNP Gardens has already gained popularity in the event industry with its larger than life venues. With an exclusive range of luxury as well as mid-range wedding venues in Delhi NCR, the brand aims at making people’s special occasions the most remarkable and cherished time of their life. Therefore, to offer more spaces to celebrate your most special days, FNP introduced one more venue named The Riviera House at Ambience Golf Drive, Gurgaon.

The Riviera House is one of a kind venue that can suit all kinds of gatherings. This venue is the newest addition in the FNP Gardens’ family. It is spread over 25,000 sq. ft. area and consists of the hall and a vast parking area which can accommodate as many as 2,000 cars.With all modern amenities and world-class services, The Riviera House is perfect for any type of celebration, be it weddings, corporate events or fashion shows as it can accommodate 300 to 450 guests. The key highlight of this venue is the stunning décor that makes it a total whimsical setting for the celebrations.

The Riviera House offers the right kind of ambiance with plush surroundings, tailor-made to make the occasions very special, memorable and personalized. This venue is located at government-approved land and offers all the facilities. This luxury banquet hall stands elegant with beautiful yet contemporary elements that make it suitable for social and corporate events. You can celebrate the union of marriage at this exuberant wedding venus by FNP Gardens.

About FNP Gardens

FNP Gardens (A unit of Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd.) believes in making your weddings opulent.With the belief of bringing happiness and joy to people’s lives, we have introduced FNP Gardens, an exclusive range of luxury as well as mid-range wedding venues in Delhi NCR.Our premium wedding venues include names Chhatarpur Central, The Kundan, Vilasa, Opulent, Shagun Farms, Udman, Pavilion, The Ritz, The Riviera and The Riviera House offer lush green spaces as well as banquets that can customize weddings you always dreamt of. The wedding banquet halls offered by us are known for exuding luxury through their spellbinding décor. Experience the world of luxury and class in these exclusive locations for precious and timeless memories!

