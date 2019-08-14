India Game Developers Conference to attract global players

The 11th edition of the India Game Developers Conference (IGDC), scheduled to be held here in November, will showcase the latest developments in the game industry of the Indian subcontinent and debate new trends.



The two-day event, beginning on November 22, will also discuss the inventiveness in the functions and contents in the digital entertainment industry in India.



The organisers said the IGDC continued to attract big attention from global gaming studios, developers and gaming enterprises.



IGDC will host more than 3,000 industry professionals and 200 industry expert speakers, major tracks and will feature 10 major events, 200 expo stalls, 25 publishers and 25 investors. It will also host an exhibit for games companies across India, including their popular IGDC Awards ceremony in seven categories.



"The industry is maturing and we believe IGDC continues to be the must-attend conference to catch the latest trends, market intelligence, success stories, upskill with great talks and workshops, meet investors and of course everyone in the Indian gaming ecosystem will be there, presenting excellent networking opportunities," said Rajesh Rao, Chairperson, India Game Developer Conference and Founder and former CEO of Dhruva Interactive.



The congregation will build, consolidate and further game advancements, smart entertainment software and hardware animation, comic, internet e-Sports, new-age entertainment and other digital entertainment in India, and establish itself as a trend indicator for the gaming ecosystem and digital entertainment industry in India.



Among the big takeaways for the participants this year will be Android, Augmented Reality, iOS, PC, Steam, Virtual Reality, and Windows gaming and development and new trends.



According to a KPMG report, eSports and gaming are expected to add revenues of $1 billion by 2021, growing at a compund annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22 per cent.



Over the past few years, the biggest trends were the rise of PUBG and DOTA 'Craze' across India, shoring heaps of downloads and proving money-spinning too.



Locally developed games picked up big numbers of daily active users. Designing and exporting games too hold a great promise with an estimated annual global market of $1.7 billion within a few years, the organisers said.

