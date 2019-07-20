How to Watch Hulu Outside United States | Stream Anywhere from The World



Hulu comes 1st when it comes for online streaming and online series. But it can’t be accessed from everywhere there is a region lock with Hulu website and its app. It can be only accessed from US IP address. When your away from the United States its totally un-accessible.



Hulu only can be used when your visiting business trips and other vacation trips. But there are many ways that you can access Hulu outside the United States. Where here we will discuss how to access Hulu or watch Hulu outside the United States.



Watch Hulu On Multiple Devices



Can you watch Hulu on multiple devices? The answer is a big YES! There are stand-alone Hulu apps available for various devices. If you need more information, there is an article about how many people can watch Hulu at once this will surely help you to find the details regarding Multiple devices.



How to Watch Hulu Outside United States Without Additional Charges



So, you might have heard that not only Hulu, Even Netflix can’t be accessed from every region. Even there has region lock which is annoying while accessing from India.



Here are some excellent methods to get rid of such problem and watch Hulu outside the United States. You can also use this method to Watch Hulu anywhere in the world. The only thing just follows the below purposes.



1. Use Premium VPN:



Though many free VPN works while trying to access from Hulu outside the US. But privacy is more critical when it comes to security. So, we highly recommend using a Premium VPN on your personal device.



Here is the method to use a VPN to access Hulu outside the United States.





Download any VPN which is comfortable with your usage, and We personally prefer Turbo VPN, Ivacy VPN, Hotspot VPN, etc.

Download any VPN which is comfortable with your usage, and We personally prefer Turbo VPN, Ivacy VPN, Hotspot VPN, etc.



This VPN is completely free to check. We recommend using a premium version on the personal device.

This VPN is completely free to check. We recommend using a premium version on the personal device.



After downloading the VPN, complete the installation process.

After downloading the VPN, complete the installation process.



Connect with any United States server (Make sure your internet connection is enabled).

Connect with any United States server (Make sure your internet connection is enabled).



After connecting with US server, try to connect with the Hulu website or app which you're trying to access.

After connecting with US server, try to connect with the Hulu website or app which you're trying to access.



This will unblock the website; Now forget that you're outside the United States and enjoy the streaming.





This might be the simplest method to access Hulu outside of the United States. We also have another additional means to access Hulu.



2. Using Virtual Server



You might have come across many virtual servers and related words. What is it actually??



The virtual server is a server (computer and various server programs) at someone else's location that is shared by multiple Web site owners so that each owner can use and administer it as though they had complete control of the server.



You can find tons of sites to get Virtual server, and We personally use Amazon EC2 developer server with the United States IP to access Hulu.



There are also many other sites like Amazon to get a free Virtual server to access Hulu anywhere in the World.



So, these are the two methods that you should try don’t forget to comment below about your views.



Here are some additional details about Hulu That you should know before trying to access.



How Much Is Hulu?



Hulu is a premium streaming service, which means that in order to access its online video library, you need to subscribe first. Hulu is currently offering two subscription variants. You can either get the “limited-commercials” plan which costs you $7.99/month or goes for the “commercial-free” subscription plan which costs $11.99/month.



Subscribing to either plan gives you access to the full online video library of Hulu service. This means you can watch Hulu in the US and stream your favorite movies and TV shows right on your smart TV, PC, or handheld device.



So, this brings us to the end of our guide on how to watch Hulu outside the US or abroad. If you found this post helpful, do share your thoughts with us know by leaving a comment below. Please stay tuned for more hacks on how to watch your favorite TV shows, movies, and sports events online. Until next time, happy day!



