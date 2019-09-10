How AI Can Drive Socio-economic Transformation in India

India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world. AI use for exponential technology to accelerate for socioeconomic transformation. We will need to tap into demographic edge, technical prowess and a vibrant start-up ecosystem to embrace advanced technology solutions that sustain socio -economic growth. It will augmenting labour productivity and innovation, driving growth through intelligent automation, human machine collaboration and innovation diffusion. Some of these are already in place with smart factories where humans and machines work side by side to improve outcomes. Artificial Intelligence help many sectors via machines are doing repetitive tasks, allowing humans to focus on more complex, judgement based processing and customer service. AI used in combination with Robotics, Big data analytics, Internet of Things (IOT) and genomics, improvise farming by predicting soil and weather conditions, increase crop yields and boost profits.AI intelligent carried out by machines rather than the kinds of natural intelligence. Forms of problem solving and even learning is a sense are often considered as Artificial Intelligence. AI is making autonomous driving a reality as intelligent home assistants. Last many years we improved on processing power, storage which helps intelligent objects capable of making decisions. AI use for scrutinize effectiveness of quality control, evaluate process and test data to establish auto-checks and mechanisms. That enable products to be manufactures more quickly while maintaining the same quality, helps us on finding parking spaces, room temperature automation, protect homes from break-ins.

AI: Optimise Infrastructure for Cities (Transportation)

Artificial Intelligence is a technology, which transforms the data into user friendly process. Transformation is majorly involved in managing people and where people are in transit mode. Also, track of unidentified objects and incidents and help transportation sector to optimize resources like manpower, fuel, time etc.

Transportation domain is beginning to apply AI in mission critical tasks (self-driving vehicles carrying passengers) where the reliability and safety is a major factor. AI Could is efficient distributed network incorporating the advantage of both cloud computing and edge computing. This hybrid computing structure helps relieve the concurrency stress on the cloud by moving huge amounts of data processing to AI enabled edge devices. A more reasonable and efficient resource allocation that can solve the network congestion and low reliability problem typically inherent in a conventional cloud structure. Other AI solutions are FRS system, Deep learning, vehicle identification system, wrong way vehicle detection, AI clouds, security, video surveillance system and route mapping too. There are edge based device connected to the internet which helps users to get information about weather, route map, task, activity etc. viaVoice or Internet of Things (IOT) alerts. AI automatically detect severe cases happening around a vehicle and report these to a control centre/ nearby vehicles so that they are aware of potential issues and make decisions in advance, call to emergency services etc.

- LPR along can recognise stacked license plates with complex backgrounds.

- Vehicle detectors can report about presence of an object, a person, a motorcyclist, a car etc.

- Face recognition is also a nest in breed AI technology. - Red light violation detection, security & safety and over-speed systems.

- Techniques like background subtraction and scene learning are error prone to moving objects, stationary shadows, moving trees/ objects, changing light conditions. Reduction in false errors, vehicle detectors, localization, counting and congestions alert generations, capable of distinguishing people crossing the street, ATCS.

Defence against Cyber Attacks

The more internet technology is penetrating in everybody’s life, the more people are exposed to cyber-attacks. Cybersecurity is responsibility to all (product manufactures, users, system integrators, operators, system designers, service providers etc.) during overall project life cycle for best practices. This challenge will always be around, so we must remain vigilant and keep working on improving product & data security with multi-layers. ‘Security and Privacy by Design’ multi-level security concepts guarantee data security.

Way Forward

It is important that we look ahead and mitigate potential issues that could arise as AI becomes more ubiquitous in business and society. It is essential that we equip our people with the education, training and support they need to take on the jobs that will be created. Government and business work together to develop a code of ethics - tangible standards and best practices to develop and use intelligent machines - another rising technology that is going to significantly impact the human society. It is already evolving to its next stage due to the emergency of new social needs such as smart cities, unmanned driving, significant changes in information environments like the Internet, mobile computing, cloud computing, Internet of Things etc. In short, next generation of Artificial Intelligence is moving towards big data intelligence, collective intelligence, and cross media intelligence.

