HR World SUMMIT 2019 | Empowering the people who drive business

Human Resource Management has evolved rapidly leading the vision for organizational capabilities, developing strategies for talent acquisition, and efficiently managing payroll, recruitment and other functions, leading the business into the future. It has moved from an operational discipline towards a more strategic discipline.

The HR World Summit is India’s leading Human Resource Conference focused on rapidly evolving roles in Human Resource Management space bringing together 120+ top HR leaders from across industry verticals.

The platform hosts very influential and experienced professionals from the HR sector as speakers and panelists. They share their knowledge and insights with the attendees. The topics being discussed at the event include Organisational Design and Culture, Employee Recruitment, Engagement & Performance, HR Strategy & Management, HR Technology / HRIS, Workplace wellness and more.

With some key experts like Neerja Birla (Founder & Chairperson Aditya Birla Education Trust), Raju Mistry (CHRO - Cipla), Sudeep Ralhan (Senior Director, Human Resources Walmart Labs), Sachin Narke (Chief Learning Officer - Forbes Marshall), Indrani Chatterjee (Group Chief People Officer - Allcargo Logistics Ltd and ECU Worldwide), Vikas Vats (President - HR Association India), Kashish Kapoor (Associate VP HR - NEC Technologies India), Amit Sharma (CHRO - Volvo Group India), and more. The summit will helm very pertinent discussions on business strategies and digital transformation tools to enable the latest finance functions and operations over the day.

To facilitate a discourse to decision-making trajectory for the senior HR professionals, the HR World Summit will also showcase some niche and revolutionary solutions specifically evolved to cater to the HR Function.

For more information, visit https://hrworldsummit.com