Forbes' Richest Self-Made Women List 2019 Features 3 Indian American Executives
By SiliconIndia   |   Monday, 17 June 2019, 09:23 Hrs
Fremont, CA: Forbes has released their latest edition on Richest Self-Made Women List 2019 with an increased number - 80, this time around. With a combined net worth of $81.3 billion turnovers, the women come from a multitude of industries like entertainment, healthcare, science and technology, cosmetics, fashion, etc. What makes the list interesting this time is the inclusion of three Indian American women representatives in the list.



In the Forbes’ list Jayshree Ullal, president, and CEO of Arista Networks, Neerja Sethi, co-founder of Syntel, and Neha Narkhede, CTO and co-founder of Confluent grabbed rank 19, 23, and 60 respectively.



Ullal, who was born in London and raised in India, has been the president and CEO of Arista Networks since 2008. She has a net worth of $1.4 billion in the company, including the five percent of Arista’s stock options she owns.



Sethi, who is at no. 23 in the list, is the co-founder of Syntel, an IT consulting and outsourcing firm, along with her husband Bharath Desai. French IT firm Atos bought the firm started in 1980 last year for $3.4 billion. Her estimated net worth is $510 million.



Following Ullal and Sethi at rank 60, Narkhede, a LinkedIn software engineer who helped the influx of data in the network using Apache Kafka, is estimated to be worth $360 million.



In a press release, Forbes noted that more women are creating business and gathering fortunes, which was the main reason they had to increase the number of people on the list.



Diane Hendricks, co-founder, and chairperson of ABC Supply leads the list with a net worth of $7 billion for a consecutive second year. Meg Whitman, CEO of video startup Quibi, and Marian Ilitch of the Little Caesars pizza chain follows her at the second and third place with a net worth of $3.8 billion and $3.7 billion.




 
