Football result from all over the world

The upcoming season will be very important for Liverpool, which has recently won the Champions Cup. It is very likely that the main goal of Jurgen Klopp's squad for the next year will be a victory in the English Premier League. The previous season, the Reds fell only 1 point behind Manchester City. The last time Liverpool finished at the first position was back in 1990, so fans have long been waiting for a new triumph.



Sometimes even such small indicators can be decisive at the final stage of the season, and we managed to see this in practice.



However, for the Reds it is also important to defend their title in the international arena. The competition in the Champions League promises to be overwhelming, because in addition to the English teams, Real and Barcelona are aiming to win it, as well as PSG, Bayern and Juventus.



Also, we should not forget about the sensational teams that have forever inscribed their name in the history of the tournament in the previous draw.



Last season clearly demonstrated how big is the price of losing even one point. If we talk about the trump cards of the Reds in the long run, they include:



1. Great selection of players.

2. Excellent tactical training that allows them to suppress the defense of each opponent.

3. Individual skills of the main stars



All this together makes the squad of Jurgen Klopp actually the main favorites of all the tournaments which they participate in.



The upcoming season promises to be the most important for Liverpool, which has every chance to finally win a champion title of the English Premier League, where it is actually the only competitor of Manchester City.



