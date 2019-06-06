World Cup Predictions : Who will end up being the best Batsmen in World Cup 2019?







The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will commence on 30 May 2019. Hosts England will take on South Africa in the opening game. England and Wales Cricket Board has suggested that due to the flat pitches that will be provided during the tournament, there may be totals of 500+. This will be music to the ears of the world’s batsmen who will be featuring in the mega event.



These are the five players that could end up being the best batsmen in World Cup 2019:



1. Virat Kohli (India)



The current No. 1 batsman in ICC ODI Rankings and Indian skipper is the batsman to look out for in this tournament. Virat has been excellent in the last 12 months especially in the ODI format. He is the second highest run-getter in the limited overs format in that period.



He provides the anchor that the rest of the batting order requires and keeps the scoreboard moving. Once he decides to accelerate, he is at his attacking best and one can just sit there and watch the masterclass that follows. He is one of the top contenders to top the list of World Cup most runs.



Virat Kohli’s form will be directly proportional to India’s success in the World Cup 2019.



2. Rohit Sharma (India)



Virat’s deputy in the ODI format has scored the most amount of runs in the last 12 months. He is the only batsman to score more than 1300 runs in that period. Rohit’s ability to take the attack to the opposition in the death overs can be matched by very few.



It seems as if he plays against an international side until he gets to 100. After getting to the three-digit mark, the bowlers look like school boys bowling to a batsman on rampage.



Rohit is crucial for India to get the big scores that they are expected to achieve at the World Cup 2019.



3. David Warner (Australia)



Warner has returned to international cricket after serving his ban for being involved in the ball-tampering scandal. He has been brilliant in all the tournaments that he has played in that period away from international cricket.



The Australians would consider him an improved version of Matthew Hayden who has a similar capability to hit the big shots but has a better ability to run between the wickets. With humidity not being a major factor in England, Warner can play the big innings and help Australia get close to 400 runs.



If Warner explodes at the top, Australia will surely finish the round-robin stage in one of the top four positions in the World Cup points table.



4. Kane Williamson (New Zealand)



Williamson’s game is quite similar to that of Kohli’s. He keeps rotating strike until the innings reaches the death overs. In the death overs, he keeps playing the same ‘textbook’ shots to fetch boundaries and to up the ante.



The main aim from New Zealand’s point of view will be to make sure Kane keeps playing until the death and then takes the attacking route from there on. Even if he fails to play an attacking game, the stage will be set for the big-hitters to come in and play their game.



This was the same strategy that he used for his IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2018 edition and played a major role in them being the finalists that season. He is definitely one of the contenders to become the batsman of the World Cup 2019.



