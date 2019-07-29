Flipkart Launches its First 'Furniture Experience Centre'
Monday, 29 July 2019, 03:43 Hrs
29
cmt right
25
Comment Right
33
cmt right
4
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Flipkart Launches its First 'Furniture Experience Centre'

E-commerce major Flipkart on Sunday said that it has launched its first "furniture experience centre", in Bengaluru.

"In order to give a touch and feel experience to customers in an ever-growing online furniture market, Flipkart has introduced its first furniture experience centre in Bangalore," it said.

The company said that it is also working with Google to enhance customers' overall viewing experience at these centres through integration with Google Lens. 

"Visitors at the experience centre can use their smartphone to scan the 'Flipkart Furniture' icon at the experience centres, which will then route them to the platform's furniture page, allowing them to explore the product catalogue along with their various features."

The statement noted that furniture is one of the fastest growing online categories, witnessing a surge in demand from across metros along with tier-I and tier-II towns. This is majorly driven by the digitisation wave, growing income in the hands of millennials and improving real estate scenario, thereby expanding the market size for online furniture in India to $17 billion in 2018, it said.

Read More News:

Apple to release 3 iPhone 11 models with A13 chip

Indian Enterprises Shift to Cloud, Security Top Concern: CMR


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.