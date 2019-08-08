Fast Food Giants Got bulk of our Orders in 5 Years: Swiggy

Although biryani is the most popular dish in the country, Indians are far from cutting down on the consumption of fast foods which are often blamed for rise in obesity, suggests new data from online food delivery platform, Swiggy.



Subway, Domino's Pizza, McDonald's and Burger King clocked the highest number of orders in the past five years, said Swiggy, which has entered over 290 cities since its launch in 2014.



According to the data, the delivery rate of biryani orders stands at 43 per minute, while "gulab jamun" is the dessert most loved by Indians. "Rasmalai" follows "gulab jamun" at a distant second.



The data also revealed a surprise. It showed that coffee, not tea, is the go-to drink for most users who use Swiggy.



The demand for vegetarian foods is also on the rise in the country as most cities have close to twice the number of vegetarian orders, as compared to non-vegetarian orders, Swiggy said, adding that "pure veg" is the most popular filter on the app.



Swiggy claimed it has now over 2 lakh delivery partners, with its women executives alone delivering over 2.5 lakh orders in the past five years.

