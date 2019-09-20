Facebook Bringing New Interactive Ad Solutions to India

Facebook is rolling out a suite of new interactive ad solutions, including 'Poll ads', Augmented Reality (AR) ads, Instagram poll stickers for Stories ads and 'Brand Playables', the company announced on Friday.



According to the social networking giant, this suite of interactive ads can help advertisers to engage with their consumers in new ways during the festive season.



"At Facebook, we build for people first. This means our products, services, and ad solutions have evolved to meet people's growing desire to engage and participate in ideas.



"This is also a key reason why they have delivered consistent business results for our advertisers, large and small," Sandeep Bhushan, Director and Head of Global Marketing Solutions (GMS), at Facebook India, said in a statement.



Brands and people are now becoming more intertwined and it's changing digital advertising from a one-way push communication to an ongoing dialogue powered by creativity.



"This behaviour is unfolding across our family of apps. Already, 60 per cent of businesses on Instagram use an interactive element such as @mention, hashtag or poll sticker, in stories every month. What started with exploring new things on mobile has morphed into vast and varied conversations that welcome people's participation and will eventually immerse them into shared experiences," said May Seow, APAC Creative Strategy Lead, the Creative Shop at Facebook.

