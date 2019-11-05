Ease Your Downloading Woes through BitDownloader

People nowadays are always glued to their phones and do not like moving away from their smartphones even for a minute. The kind of addiction has led to the origination of many entertainment channels that we are hooked upon to each minute of the day. But the real trouble arises when we are stuck in a place with no Internet facility or network connectivity which leaves us bored and make us look for some kind of amusement. Much to our comfort now, there are mediums in the market at present that are leveraging the use of technology and savingus from this terrible situation by offering us with the option of downloading stuff which we can watch anytime, anywhere. BitDownloader is one such tool that has come to our rescue by allowing us to download as many videos as we want through one of the biggest video platform- YouTube.

Free YouTube video downloader too, BitDownloader has made the task of downloading videos into a child’s play. Just by mere copy and paste of the video’s link that you wish to download, it presents to you the offline version of that particular file which you can download and watch it as many times as you would like. This quick and easy way of storing videos on our device to watch them later comes in handy when a person is travelling or is fixated in a place with no network connectivity. Not just YouTube, the tool supports several other websites as well like Facebook, Instagram, Coub, V.Live and many more. What more is that that the tool does not even require any other additional software or user account to gain access to its services and does the job painlessly requiring minimal efforts. It extends to you all the available downloads and displays it on the screen from which you have the choice of saving any of the videos.

The tool usage is not limited to just downloading videos from online channels, it also allows the users in converting videos from YouTube to MP4 and many other formats. A free website which is 100 per cent safe and secure, BitDownloader is one of the best tools available at the moment to download and store videos. Supporting more than 800 different websites and many more being added every day, the tool works with every device be it Windows, macOS, iOS or linux and Android.

Some of the key features of the tool are described as follows:

Allows unlimited downloads without any restrictions

Free of cost and does not charge a single penny for the download or conversion of videos

Download videos on HD, SD and many other resolutions

Enables the download and conversion of almost every non-copyrighted videos

Backing up of data and other media files that have been uploaded on social media websites

Following a straight forward and convenient approach, BitDownloaderis among one of the top leading tools in the market which allows you to backup and digitize DVDs and also convert, download, resize and even edit videos effortlessly and quickly.