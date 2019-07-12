EB-5 Seminar with Golden Gate Global: A Pathway to Your U.S. Green Card



The seminar by Golden Gate Global will address the most efficient approaches for immigrant investors to traverse the EB-5 pathway toward a permanent residency in the US.



FREMONT, CA – Golden Gate Global, a leading EB-5 immigrant investment regional center licensed by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), is hosting a seminar to help immigrant investors learn how to accelerate their pathway to permanent residency in the U.S, while also safeguarding investments.



The Seminar is scheduled on Wednesday, July 24, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Ethereum Classic Labs in San Francisco, CA, and will address the mechanisms involved in the EB-5 visa procurement process. Steven Kay, the Founder and Co-CEO of Golden Gate Global, and Eren Cicekdagi, Managing Director of Operation, will be talking about the investment opportunities of EB-5. The Golden Gate Global staff will answer any queries by the attendees.



The US Immigrant Investor Program EB-5 is managed by the USCIS and is aimed at facilitating the flow of foreign capital into the US economy and promoting the expansion of employment opportunities in the US. The EB-5 program grants foreign investors an opportunity to become permanent residents of the country by investing $500,000 to $1 million in specific employment areas, or new commercial enterprises.



Recently, the department of homeland security (DHS) proposed several changes to the regulations governing the EB-5 process. It intends to raise the minimum investment in US jobs from $500,000 to $1.35 million in targeted employment areas. The proposal includes the transfer of the authority of designating high unemployment areas from the states to the DHS. Shifting the power to the federal level could also induce further changes to the regulations.



The seminar by Golden Gate Global will touch upon these topics. Experts from the team will answer all EB-5 related questions, helping the guests to learn how to achieve their immigration goals faster.



