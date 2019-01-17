Dy CM meets industry stakeholders and partners to chart future plan for state IT Industry



On the 16th of January (2019) the Government of Karnataka took a step to solidify its position as leader in the science, information and biotechnology sectors in the country. A dialogue and interaction with industry and government stakeholders was organized by the department of IT, BT, and S&T of the Government of Karnataka. The interaction was aimed to discuss ecosystem challenges and opportunities in IT related sectors and strengthen industry-government relationship and chart the future path for the state. The interaction was also to announce the BTS 2019 plan drafted by the state government.



Led by the Honorable Deputy Chief Minister Dr. G Parameswara (who also holds additional charge as Minister for IT, BT, S&T) the interaction and discussion addressed policy making, infrastructure and other the unique challenges of the industry. Spread over three sessions, the interaction consisted of meeting with CEOs and heads of leading IT, BT, AVGC, ESDM and startups and industry association heads. Technology experts, R&D professionals, international trade bodies and delegations (members of the Global Innovation Alliance,) also participated in the interaction at Taj West End in Central Bangalore.



In his keynote address, Dr. G. Parameswara highlighted Government efforts taken to strengthen the IT & BT, S&T ecosystem in Bangalore and create further areas of opportunity and growth across the state. He congratulated the ecosystem partners for contributing towards making Bangalore a hub of IT & BT, S&T and helping Karnataka in being a home to global captive centers, further assuring complete support from the State Government towards strengthening them. Furthermore the honorable Dy CM highlighted the need to invest in human potential and to ensure a future ready workforce, by encouraging training, development and investment in R&D facilities. He expressed need to create a talent-pool and update syllabus at institutional levels to keep home-talents updated about technological innovations at the global level.



While the Deputy CM held one-on-one interactions with leaders to discuss specific issues and opportunities, the final session saw trade bodies, international delegations and members of the Global Innovation Alliance reaffirm their support for the IT BT sectors in Karnataka, and discuss further avenues for cooperation. Dr. G Parameshwara emphasized on the need to hold interactions of similar manner in future in order to make Bangalore a livable, innovative and leading city. He affirmed that a meeting with leading industry leaders every quarter or six months would be ideal to make Bengaluru a centre of excellence in every sector.



This session also saw participation from the heads of various startups and firms that took part in the incubation and accelerator programmes of the state, including winners of Elevate and Grand Challenge. This networking session allowed these young entrepreneurs to strengthen their ties with industry and government. Kiran Mazumdar, Chairperson and MD, Biocon; Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM; Gaurav Gupta, IAS, Principal Secretary, It & BT, S&T; R. Girish, Director, It & BT, S&T and Industry leaders from IBM, TCS, BOSCH, Intel, WIPRO, Strand Life Sciences and other dignitaries were also present.



